Virat Kohli, Wife Anushka Sharma and Their Pet Dog Dude Steal the Show on Twitter; Indian Cricket Team Captain Posts Picture of Trio Cuddling Each Other

Virat Kohli, Wife Anushka Sharma and Pet Dog Dude (Photo Credits: Twitter/@ImVKohli)

With sporting events and film projects suspended due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma have been spending some valuable time with each other. The couple, as Virat said in an Instagram live session with Kevin Pietersen, has escaped to a farmhouse in Delhi and have been enjoying each other’s company. They have also been keeping their fans updated with regular posts on their social media pages. Their adorable pictures and its cute captions have won over the fans. In a recent post, Kohli shared a very adorable picture with Anushka Sharma and their pet dog Dude. Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma Laud Delhi Police for Work During Lockdown (Watch Video).

In the picture, Virat and Anushka can be playing with their pet dog and while Anushka cuddles Dude, Virat looks at his wife in an adorable manner with full of love in his eyes. “Knowledge of what truly matters in life is a blessing,” Kohli captioned his lovely post.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Pet Dude Cuddle Each Other

Knowledge of what truly matters in life is a blessing. pic.twitter.com/Wxm05vGZFd — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 13, 2020

Earlier, Anushka had also shared the same photo on her Instagram page and in a lovely message wrote how the pandemic, by forcing everyone to stay inside their houses, has also opened the door to something so valuable to each and yet something everyone has always run away from. “Every dark cloud had a silver lining," she wrote.

Gratitude for What We Have

"And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were ‘busy’ or it was convenient to say we were 'busy'. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through. This time has also made us all realise what's truly important.” Sharma wrote on her Instagram page.

Meanwhile, Kohli was to supposed to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) before the start of IPL 2020 was postponed due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kohli was also involved in the India vs South Africa ODI series which was suspended after the first ODI match.