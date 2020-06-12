With international cricket continues to be on a halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many prominent cricketers are spending their time on social media and Indian captain Virat Kohli is no different. The top-ranked ODI batsman has been frequently posting photos and videos in order to stay in touch with his fans. Recently, however, the veteran batsman took to his official Instagram account and shared a pic in which he can be seen indulged in deep thoughts. Well, at least, his pose and caption of the pic depicted. The comment section of the post was filled in a jiffy as fans guessed what Kohli is thinking. Virat Kohli Completes 10 Years in T20I Cricket, Fans Trend #10YearsofKingKohliInT20Is on Twitter.

Well, Kohli played his last match way back in February 2020 and hence, the thing which must be at the top of his mind is his comeback on the field. The 31-year-old didn’t enjoy a great run in India’s last tour of New Zealand. He was expected to go back to his prime in the ODI series against South Africa and in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. However, both the fixtures were called off owing to the coronavirus scare. However, it seems like Kohli is determined to make a comeback better than ever which is certainly not a delightful news for the bowlers. Dilip Vengsarkar, Former BCCI Chief Selector, Reveals How Virat Kohli Earned His Place in the Indian Team.

View Post:

View this post on Instagram 💭 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jun 12, 2020 at 12:30am PDT

Meanwhile, several reports suggest that BCCI is planning to resume India team’s training session at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. However, skipper Virat Kohli and his deputies Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane are likely to remain stranded at their respective Mumbai homes as their city is the most affected region in India.

