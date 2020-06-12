Virat Kohli has been one of the best cricketers of this generation. Breaking records is something that Virat Kohli is super good at and he does it with complete ease. Now, today, the Indian cricket captain completes a decade in the shortest format of the game and thus fans started trending #10YearsofKingKohliInT20s on social media. The netizens took to social media and hailed the Indian captain for the kind of records he has shattered and created and a few of them posted his picture along with a caption that hailed him. Virat Kohli Workout and Diet: Indian Cricket Team Skipper is a Fitness Freak And These Videos Are Proof!

Talking about Kohli, he made his debut on June 10, 2010, at Harare. He scored 26 runs from 21 deliveries, slamming three fours and one sixes. Remaining unbeaten, the Delhi based player batted at a stunning strike rate of 123.80. Zimbabwe had put up a total of 111 runs for the loss of nine wickets. The Men in Blue achieved that total in 15 overs for the loss of six wickets. Check out a few tweets below:

Starting his career with 123.80 strike rate. Unbeaten His first four came off 5th balls off his innings His first six off 13 balls of innings Balls 21 Runs 26* Four's 3 Sixes 01 Dot balls 08 One's 08 @imVkohli#10YearsofKingKohliInT20Is #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/bGDtukuJ2d — AnuP MaHapatrA (@am_i_anup) June 12, 2020

#OnThisDay in 2010 @imVkohli Makes T20Is Debut. T20Is Since Kohli's Debut Virat - Most Run Virat - Most 50s Virat - Most 4s Virat - 2nd Highest Avg (Min. 500) Virat - Most WC Runs Virat - Most WC 50s Virat - Most WC 4s Virat - Highest WC Avg (Min. 200)#10YearsofKingKohliInT20Is pic.twitter.com/Z4h51dP5wi — 𝓡𝓪𝓱𝓾𝓵 𝓚𝓾𝓶𝓪𝓻☣️ ⷶ ᷜ ᷤ ͪ ⷶ ꙷ ᷜ ͧ ͫ ⷶ ͬ (@2rk_Khiladi) June 12, 2020

#OnThisDay in 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣0️⃣, @imVkohli made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe, helping India register a 6️⃣ wicket victory! Drop a 🤩 to congratulate Captain Kohli on an incredible decade in T20I cricket! #10YearsofKingKohliInT20Ispic.twitter.com/wxcxA54Uko — Kis hore Emani's (@kishore_Emanis) June 12, 2020

Reaction when u recognise ur top scorer for india in t20I @imVkohli#10YearsofKingKohliInT20Is pic.twitter.com/xlY3ImeyXA — Abhishek Kohli (@im_ur_abhi18) June 12, 2020

So far in his career, Virat Kohli has made 2794 runs and has appeared in 82 games. His highest score has been 94 runs not out and has a strike rate of 50.80. We hope that Virat Kohli continues to play in this fashion and keeps achieving many newer milestones.

