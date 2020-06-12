Virat Kohli has been one of the best cricketers of this generation. Breaking records is something that Virat Kohli is super good at and he does it with complete ease. Now, today, the Indian cricket captain completes a decade in the shortest format of the game and thus fans started trending #10YearsofKingKohliInT20s on social media. The netizens took to social media and hailed the Indian captain for the kind of records he has shattered and created and a few of them posted his picture along with a caption that hailed him. Virat Kohli Workout and Diet: Indian Cricket Team Skipper is a Fitness Freak And These Videos Are Proof!

Talking about Kohli, he made his debut on June 10, 2010, at Harare. He scored 26 runs from 21 deliveries, slamming three fours and one sixes. Remaining unbeaten, the Delhi based player batted at a stunning strike rate of 123.80. Zimbabwe had put up a total of 111 runs for the loss of nine wickets. The Men in Blue achieved that total in 15 overs for the loss of six wickets. Check out a few tweets below:

So far in his career, Virat Kohli has made 2794 runs and has appeared in 82 games. His highest score has been 94 runs not out and has a strike rate of 50.80. We hope that Virat Kohli continues to play in this fashion and keeps achieving many newer milestones.

 

