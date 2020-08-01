Motivation is one of many words which pop up in your mind when you hear the name of Virat Kohli. The Indian cricket team captain, who is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen ever, has grown immensely over the years and his journey is nothing but inspirational. Recently, the top-ranked ODI batsman took to his official Instagram account and shared another motivational message with his fans. “If you're true to yourself, you won't fear anything,” wrote the talismanic cricketer while sharing a monochromatic picture of himself. Fans were enthralled after coming across Kohli’s post as they filled the comment section with love. Virat Kohli’s Latest Instagram Post is All About Childhood Days.

From being a talented rookie to becoming world-beater, Kohli has certainly come a long way. Time to time, Kohli has played many brilliant knocks which left the cricketing world in awe. Just like his recent message suggests, accepting mistakes and working on them has been one of Kohli’s biggest strength. In fact, in a recent interview with India Test opener Mayank Agarwal, the 31-year-old called his dismal show in 2014 England tour a ‘milestone’ as it motivated him to get better. Meanwhile, let’s look at Kohli’s latest Instagram picture.

View Post:

View this post on Instagram If you're true to yourself, you won't fear anything. A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jul 31, 2020 at 10:21pm PDT

The star batsman will next be seen in action in the forthcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) where he leads Royal Challengers Bangalore. Despite being a star-studded team, RCB have somehow haven’t been able to lift the title. However, they will aim to break the jinx this time around. However, they will face a different challenge this time around as the tournament is scheduled to take place in UAE due to the COVID-19 crisis in India.

