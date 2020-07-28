Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli recently reached 70 million followers on Instagram. Kohli is the only Indian celebrity with 70 million followers on the photo sharing social media website. Kohli is the fourth most followed sportspersons on Instagram, following Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar. Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper took to Instagram and posted a photo of him on top of a tree. Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian Celebrity to Reach 70 Million Followers on Instagram.

The Indian captain went nostalgic as he wrote, “throwback to when you could just climb up a tree and chill,” in the captain of the post. Kohli just like other Indian cricketers has been out of action since March due to coronavirus pandemic. The right-handed batsman, however, has remained connected with the fans thanks to his social media accounts. Virat Kohli Shares 1000th Post on Instagram, Thanks Fans for Showering Love and Support.

Here’s Virat Kohli’s Latest Instagram Post

Kohli will be in action in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). The IPL 2020 is scheduled to begin from September 19 onwards in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). BCCI is looking to finalise things in coming days and will release the official schedule soon.

