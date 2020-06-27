Childhood is regarded as the most beautiful phase of an individual’s life as at that age, one is allowed to enjoy the world without having the burden of any responsibilities. Recently, however, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag shared a video on Twitter in which a young child can be seen operating a JCB. In the video, a 5-year-old child can be seen moving the construction machine forward and backward as per desire. Sehwag was absolutely amazed when he came across the video as he applauded the ‘talent and self-belief’ of the youngster. Although, he mentioned that he wouldn’t advise doing this at an early age. Virender Sehwag Extends Helping Hand to Migrant Workers, Prepares Meals Alongside Family (See Pics).

“JCB ko khudaai karte dekh,aap bhi bahut ruke honge, bheed banayi.hogi. But isse behtar kuch mahi dukha abhi tak. (Seeing the digging by JCB, you must have stayed too, formed a crowd. But never would have seen something like this) Talent + self- belief. If you think you can or you cannot, you are right. Wouldn't advise anyone to try this at a young age, but just can't stop applauding,” wrote Sehwag while sharing the video on the micro-blogging website. Have a look.

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 27, 2020

Sehwag has certainly been quite active on social media in recent times and is frequently sharing photos and videos of his daily-life activities. As the legendary batsman has donned the commentator’s hat after retirement, he also got a break amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Nevertheless, Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council chairman Brijesh Patel has stated that BCCI is planning to conduct the 2020 edition of the gala tournament in October-November. However, they have to wait for the official confirmation of International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the postponement of the T20 World Cup.

