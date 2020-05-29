Virender Sehwag Extends Helping Hand to Migrant Workers, Prepares Meals Alongside Family (See Pics)

Virender Sehwag cooks for migrant workers along with his family (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Virender Sehwag is known for hitting tall sixes and making the bowlers seating with his batting. But this time he has donned a hat of a chef and was seen preparing meals for migrant workers. The former Indian cricketer shared the snaps of himself cooking for the labourers where he was seen cooking with his family. The world has been brought to grinding halt with the menace of the coronavirus. As the people have been confined to their homes due to the lockdown imposed by the government, the labourers and daily waged workers have been worst hit as they have run out of employment opportunities. Virender Sehwag Turns Cricket Coach for His Sons Aaryavir & Vedant, Sweats it Out in the Nets with Kids (Watch Video).

Most of them are have been going back to their native places on foot and people. Though a few of them take the transportation provided by the government. During these testing times, Virender Sehwag has offered help to the workers via his foundation. He has also urged his fans to join the cause and help others in little ways. Sehwag shared the snaps on social media and said it was quite satisfying to help the labourers. Now, check out the snaps below:

Virender Sehwag has been quite active on social media and has very often emphasised on the importance of social distancing amid the rising concerns of the coronavirus. He has been asking the netizens to stay at home amid rising cases of the coronavirus to break the chain of the deadly virus which has claimed the lives of over 4,500 people.