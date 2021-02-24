England cricket team fans would have been on cloud nine after Joe Root won the toss in the Day-Night Test at the newly-inaugurated Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Unsurprisingly, the Three Lions elected to bat first, but the decision proved to be a horrible one. Spin twins Axar Patel and Ravi Ashwin spun their webs as the visitors got bundled out for 112 runs. While local boy Patel took a six-wicket haul, Ashwin sent three batsmen to the pavilion. England’s dismal batting show ignited a meme fest on Twitter with fans mercilessly trolling the visiting team. Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag also took a dig at Joe Root’s men with a video meme featuring Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Score Updates Day 1.

“England batsman as soon as they come on the wicket #INDvENG,” Sehwag wrote while sharing the viral video in which Rahul Gandhi says: “Khatam (Over), Ta ta, Bye-Bye, Good Bye, Gaya.” The comment section got flooded in no time as fans were left in splits after coming across the former cricketer’s antics. Sehwag’s post was indeed apt as seven of England’s 11 batsmen were out on single digits. While opener Zak Crawley scored a fighting fifty, skipper Joe Root, Ben Foakes and Jofra Archer were the only other batsmen to get double figures. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Sehwag reacted to visiting side’s batting failure. Virat Kohli Imitates Steve Smith’s Batting Style During Net Session at Narendra Modi Stadium.

England batsman as soon as they come on the wicket #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/vDpRgrsnP1 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 24, 2021

Notably, Stakes are incredibly in this contest as the winner would take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series. Moreover, the losing side would get knocked out of the ICC World Test Championship final race. Given the action on the first day, Virat Kohli’s men are well in command, and only wickets can bring the Three Lions back in the hunt.

