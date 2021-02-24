India captain Virat Kohli was recently seen imitating Australia batsman Steve Smith during an India practice session ahead of the IND vs ENG pink-ball Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Smith has become quite popular for his mannerisms with the bat while at the crease. Smith’s theatrics with the bat has become popular since the last Ashes. Kohli looked relaxed on the morning of the day-night Test and was seen enjoying with his teammates. Later the Indian skipper had a hit in the nets and also had time to imitate Smith’s theatrics. India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Live Score Updates Day 1.

A video, that has since gone viral, shows Kohli mimicking Smith with the bat. The 33-year-old let out a strange cry similar to Smith’s after defending a ball on the back foot. Smith has often been ridiculed for his movement and theatrics at the crease while batting. Kohli tried something similar while imitating Smith at the nets. Take a look at the video. Sachin Tendulkar Praises Axar Patel for His Terrific Over to Zak Crawley During IND vs ENG Pink-Ball Test.

Virat Kohli Imitates Steve Smith

Earlier during the practice session, Kohli was seen imitating former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis’ bowling action. At the start of the session, Kohli joined the other bowlers in bowling with the pink ball and was seen bowling with Kallis’ action. Take a look at the video.

Virat Kohli Mimicks Jacques Kallis' Bowling Action

India, meanwhile, are on top on the opening day of the day-night Test match. The hosts bundled England for just 112 runs after asking them to bat first. Local lad Axar Patel was the hero for India with the left-arm spinner taking six wickets to derail England’s order.

