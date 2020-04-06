Virender Sehwag Shares Video of Kid Giving Instructions to Take Precautions Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Virender Sehwag Shares Video of Kid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With the COVID-19 lockdown wreaking havoc all around the world, many prominent personalities including people from sports fraternity have urged their fans to take proper precautions and safety measures in order to not get infected. Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag also took to his official Twitter account and asked his fans to be safe by sharing a video of a kid who is properly explaining the dos and don'ts in this time of global health scare. In the clip, the kid can be seen giving proper instructions about how one should wash hands, wear masks and take other safety measures in order to be safe. On This Day: When Virender Sehwag Became the First Indian to Register Triple Century in Test Cricket.

“IMPORTANT MESSAGE- This is still the most important thing for all of us. A child is explaining this beautifully. Please do listen to him and follow his advice. #Covid_19,” wrote the 2011-World Cup winner while sharing the video on the micro-blogging website. In the video, the kid is asking people to carry sanitizers in their pocket and not to shake hands while greeting someone. He also urged people to strictly follow the 21-day lockdown imposed by prime minister Narendra Modi to combat the epidemic. Meanwhile, let’s look at the video.

Watch Video:

IMPORTANT MESSAGE- This is still the most important thing for all of us. A child is explaining this beautifully. Please do listen to him and follow his advice. #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/omeFMN32O9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 6, 2020

On several previous occasions too, Sehwag urged his fans to stay safe during the time of the global health scare but in his own style. The 41-year old shared many videos on social-distancing which grabbed the attention of a lot of fans. The dashing opener also took part in PM Modi’s #9pm9minutes initiative in order to showcase solidarity in the difficult time.