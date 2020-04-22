Virender Sehwag Wishes Wife Aarti on Their 16th Wedding Anniversary, ‘The Older We Get the More Interested I Become in You,’ Says Former Indian Opener

Virender Sehwag and Wife Aarti Completed 16 Years of Their Married Life (Photo Credits: Instagram/@AartiSehwag)

Virender Sehwag, on Wednesday, took to social media to wish his wife Aarti Ahlawat on their 16th wedding anniversary. The former Indian opening batsman, who was renowned for his explosive batting, has won over Twitter with his witty tweets and he played it the same way with his congratulatory tweet on the completion of 16 years of their married life. The wish was in trademark Sehwag style. “These photos are just a reminder how hum donon Ek doosre ke gale padey,” Sehwag captioned a couple of pictures of himself and wife Aarti. Sehwag and Aarti tied the knot in 2004 and have been blessed with two sons Aryavir and Vedant. Virender Sehwag Jumps into #MeAt20 Twitter Trend! Gives Fans a Sense of Nostalgia, Shares Throwback Picture of Himself When He Was 20.

“These photos are just a reminder how hum donon Ek doosre ke gale padey. Thank you @AartiSehwag, 16 years of married life. Because of you, Feel like an archaeologist, the older we get the more interested I become in you. Happy Welding Anni Barsi Biwi ji!” Sehwag wrote in a heartfelt message on their 16th wedding anniversary. His message was not just full of love but also synonymous of Sehwag’s unconventional batting during his playing days. On This Day: When Virender Sehwag Became the First Indian to Register Triple Century in Test Cricket.

Virender Sehwag Wishes Wife Aarti On 16th Wedding Anniversary

These photos are just a reminder how hum donon Ek doosre ke gale padey. Thank you @AartiSehwag , 16 years of married life. Because of you, Feel like an archaeologist , the older we get the more interested I become in you. Happy Welding Anni Barsi Biwi ji ! pic.twitter.com/DB0370K9V2 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Aarti also went nostalgic and shared a couple of pictures of the couple and captioned it “sweet 16”. "16 baras ki shaadi” she wrote to congratulate Sehwag and herself on the completion of 16 years of togetherness and married life.

"Sweet 16"

View this post on Instagram 16 बरस की शादी......sweet16😋happy anniversary @virendersehwag ❤️❤️ A post shared by Aarti Sehwag (@aartisehwag) on Apr 21, 2020 at 9:58pm PDT

Sehwag has been very active recently on social media and has won over the internet with his witty and funny tweets, just recently, the former Indian cricketer, picked up song clips from old Bollywood movies to preach about the importance of social distancing and also started giving his fans lessons to remain in self-quarantine.