The Great Indian Kapil Show recently returned with its fourth season and continues to attract popular guests from the worlds of entertainment and sports. The latest episode featured former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh, who joined host Kapil Sharma for an evening filled with humour, nostalgia and candid conversations. Kapil welcomed the trio by highlighting their long-standing friendship of nearly three decades and the strong bond they share. ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Season 4: Here’s When and Where To Watch Kapil Sharma's Fan-Favourite Comedy Show (Watch Video)

Yuvraj Recalls Friendship and Early Cricket Days

During the conversation, Yuvraj shared that he has known Sehwag and Kaif since he was around 15 years old. The former cricketers exchanged stories from their early training days, dressing room moments and life on tour, giving viewers a glimpse into their off-field camaraderie. From cricket insights to personal anecdotes, the trio spoke openly about their journeys and the friendships that shaped their careers.

Rohit Sharma’s Old Video Sparks Laughter

Kapil then brought up claims of Yuvraj allegedly “bullying” junior cricketers and played an old video of Rohit Sharma recalling his first interaction with Yuvraj. In the clip, Rohit said, “When I first went in the cricket bus, I didn’t know they had fixed seats for seniors. I accidentally sat on Yuvraj Singh’s seat and the look I got! I never sat there again.” The video immediately triggered laughter among the guests and the audience. Responding to the clip, Yuvraj clarified the moment with humour. “It’s not like that. I nicely told him that it’s my seat. When I joined first, even I was scared of my seniors, so I understand,” he said. He further joked, “Seniors se toh sabko dar lagta hai,” drawing more laughter from the set. Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif also joined in, sharing their own light-hearted memories from their early cricketing days and experiences with senior players. Did You Know ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Fame Sunil Grover Was Discovered by ‘Flop Show’ Comedian Jaspal Bhatti and Wife Savita Bhatti? (Watch Video)

Star-Studded Line-Up This Season

The fourth season of The Great Indian Kapil Show opened with Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the first guest. Recent episodes have also featured Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and Bhojpuri stars Manoj Tiwari, Pawan Singh and Dinesh Lal Yadav. The show continues to blend celebrity interactions, humour and nostalgic storytelling, keeping audiences engaged each week.

