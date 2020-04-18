Virender Sehwag Jumps into #MeAt20 Twitter Trend! Gives Fans a Sense of Nostalgia, Shares Throwback Picture of Himself When He Was 20

Virender Sehwag (Photo Credits" Twitter/ Virender Sejwag)

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, people have been advised to stay indoors in order to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. While being in quarantine, people are finding new ways to keep them entertained and almost every day, a new trend is emerging on social media. Recently, netizens are sharing pictures of how they looked when they were 20 and former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has also jumped on the #MeAt20 trend on Twitter by sharing an old picture of himself. #MeAt20 Trends on Twitter: People Share Throwback Pictures of Themselves When They Were 20!

Virender Sehwag has given his fans a sense of nostalgia as he participated in the #MeAt20 trend by posting a throwback picture of himself when he was 20. The Indian cricketer is known for his witty sense of humour and is one of the very first to follow the ongoing trends on social media. Virender Sehwag Uses ‘Truck’ Image to Advice People on Social Distancing Amid Coronavirus Pandemic (See Pic).

The retired Indian opener recently shared a funny meme from old TV show Ramayan, comparing his foot movement while batting to a character in the show named Angad. 'So here is where i took my batting inspiration from' the former Indian international wrote on Twitter

So here is where i took my batting inspiration from :) Pair hilana mushkil hi nahi , namumkin hai . #Angad ji Rocks pic.twitter.com/iUBrDyRQUF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 12, 2020

The former cricket has been very vocal on social media about COVID-19, urging people to follow the guideline laid out by the government. The 41-year-old recently praised the frontline workers for their contribution in this fight.