Recent activity on social media and reports from sources close to the family have sparked intense speculation regarding the marital status of former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag and his wife, Aarti Ahlawat. The couple, who have been married for over two decades, has reportedly been living separately for several months. While neither party has issued a formal statement, the lack of joint public appearances and a noticeable shift in their digital interactions have led to widespread rumours of an impending divorce. Netizen Speculates Reason Behind Virender Sehwag and Wife Aarti Ahlawat's Rumoured Divorce; Social Media User Pins Blame On BCCI President Mithun Manhas.

The speculation intensified during late 2024 and early 2025, when fans observed that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Furthermore, Sehwag’s recent social media posts, including those from Diwali celebrations and a visit to the Vishwa Nagayakshi Temple in Kerala, featured his mother and sons but conspicuously omitted his wife.

Quick Facts: Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat

Feature Details Spouse Name Aarti Ahlawat (Aarti Sehwag) Marriage Date 22 April 2004 Wedding Venue Residence of Late Arun Jaitley, New Delhi Children Aryavir (b. 2007), Vedant (b. 2010) Education Diploma in Computer Science (Delhi University) Profession Businesswoman / Director of Multiple Firms Current Status Rumoured separation (Unconfirmed)

The Background of Aarti Ahlawat

Aarti Ahlawat was born on 16 December 1980 in New Delhi to Suraj Singh Ahlawat, a prominent advocate. She has largely maintained a private profile despite her husband's global fame. Aarti is a highly educated professional, having completed her schooling at Lady Irwin Secondary School and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan before earning a diploma in Computer Science from Maitreyi College, University of Delhi.

Beyond her role as a supportive partner during Sehwag's illustrious cricket career, she is an accomplished entrepreneur. Aarti serves as a director for several companies, including Eventura Creations Private Limited and AVS Healthcare. In 2019, she made headlines for her legal resolve when she filed a complaint against business partners who had allegedly forged her signature to secure a INR 4.5 crore loan.

Virender Sehwag-Aarti Ahlawat- A Childhood Romance

The relationship between Sehwag and Aarti is often cited as a classic "childhood sweethearts" story. The two first met at a family wedding when Sehwag was seven and Aarti was only five. Their families were distant relatives, Sehwag’s cousin had married Aarti’s aunt, which initially led to some parental resistance when the two decided to marry after 14 years of friendship.

The couple eventually wed in a grand yet strictly private ceremony in 2004, hosted at the bungalow of the late former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. For twenty years, they were considered one of the most stable couples in the Indian cricketing fraternity.

Virender Sehwag-Aarti Ahlawat Divorce Rumours

The current "separation buzz" is primarily driven by three factors:

Social Media Distancing: Both individuals have reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Aarti has transitioned her account to a private setting.

Separate Living Arrangements: Reports from Hindustan Times and The Economic Times suggest the pair has been living apart for over a year, with the children reportedly splitting time between parents.

Absence from Family Milestones: Sehwag’s 20th wedding anniversary in April 2024 passed without any public acknowledgment or celebratory posts, a departure from his usual habit of sharing humorous and affectionate tributes to his wife.

As of January 2026, the status of their marriage remains a matter of public conjecture. Until an official announcement is made, these reports remain unverified, though the persistent lack of joint appearances continues to fuel the narrative of a "grey divorce", a term used for couples separating after long-term marriages.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2026 02:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).