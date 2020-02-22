Vitality Blast T20 2020: Mitchell Marsh Signs Up with Middlesex County for T20 Blast

Mitchell Marsh (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

London, February 22: Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has signed up with Middlesex County for this season's Vitality Blast T20 competition. Marsh will arrive at Lord's ahead of the start of the T20 campaign in late May, and join Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman at Middlesex as the club's second overseas T20 Blast signing for the 2020 campaign.

The 28-year-old will be available for the entire group stage of the competition - with the provision to extend his stay with Middlesex should the club secure qualification to the knockout stages. I'm very excited to play for Middlesex in this year's Vitality Blast," said Marsh.

"The opportunity to play at this great club with an exciting list of players is something I'm very proud of and hopefully we can play some great cricket and entertain the fans along the way," he added.

Middlesex's head coach Stuart Law commented: "It's great to have Mitch with us for the Blast this season. The experience he's had in different T20 competitions around the world will be a real plus for our dressing room.

"Mitch is a hard-hitting batsman, steady Medium fast bowler and athletic in the field I'm looking forward to seeing the big man contribute to our season in a positive way."

Making his international debut in 2011, Marsh has since earned almost a hundred caps for Australia - 32 on the Test stage and 64 across both white-ball formats and brings a wealth of international experience to the Middlesex squad.

He has previously represented the Deccan Chargers, the Pune Warriors and the Rising Pune Supergiants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash and the Champions League.