Differently Abled Cricket Council of India Invited for MI vs RCB IPL 2021 Opening Match

Mr. Jay Shah, the Secretary of the BCCI, has extended invitation to the office bearers of the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) to come and be part of the IPL Opening match to be held in Chennai on the 9th of April. @BCCI pic.twitter.com/mmM1alb2tY

— Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) (@blind_cricket) April 8, 2021