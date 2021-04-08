IPL 2021 is scheduled to begin on April 9 (Friday) with defending champions Mumbai Indians facing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the tournament opener. Season 14 of the Indian Premier League will run from April 9 to May 30 when the final will be played. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for IPL 2021 in India but users of Reliance JIO can also now watch the game live on their mobile phones with the company announcing new plans that will enable its subscribers to live stream the IPL matches online. MI vs RCB Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 1.

Reliance JIO announced four new prepaid plans all of which will come with a one-year VIP subscription to Disney+Hotstar where the users can watch all IPL 2021 matches live. The prepaid plans announced are worth Rs 401, Rs 598, Rs 777 and Rs 2599. The first plan will offer 3GB of data per day and an additional 6GB of data along with unlimited voice calls. The plan will be valid for 28 days. IPL 2021 Opening Ceremony Will See Representation of Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI).

The second plan, which is worth Rs 598, offers 2GB of data per day and has a validity of 56 days. The Rs 777 plan will offer 1.5 GB data per day and an additional 5GB of data with a validity of 84 days. The most expensive pack has a price of Rs 2599. It will offer 2GB of data per day and an additional 10 GB of data. This plan has a validity of 365 days. All four plans will offer unlimited calls and also a free 1-year Disney+Hotstar VIP subscription. The company also announced all Postpaid plans will come embedded with access to Disney+Hotstar.

Reliance also announced that the company has introduced a live gaming initiative called JIO Cricket Play which will be free to all JIO and non-JIO users. Reliance also launched a new cricket app for JioPhone users. The app will be available for all JioPhone users and will help them track live IPL matches, keep themselves updated with live scores of all matches and take part in quizzes and win exciting prizes.

