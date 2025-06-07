VPL 2025 Points Table: Bharat Rangers are leading the Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 points table. Bharat Rangers have two points with one victory to their name. The Pagariya Strikers are ranked second after winning their opening match. They are having two points in the VPL 2025 points table. Orange Tigers are placed third with one win to their name. NECO Master Blaster have played two games so far. The team is positioned fourth in the points table. You can check the full standings of VPL 2025 below. On Which TV Channel Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch VPL Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

The inaugural edition of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League will see 18 matches in the 10-day men's T20 event. The VPL 2025 tournament will be played at the VCA Jamtha Stadium. Vidarbha Cricket Association is organising the VPL tournament. The VCA has appointed Indian speedster Umesh Yadav and legendary women's cricketer Jhulan Goswami as official brand ambassadors of the inaugural edition of the showpiece event.

VPL 2025 Points Table

Position Teams Played Wins Losses No Result NRR Points 1 Bharat Rangers 1 1 0 0 +1.150 2 2 Pagariya Strikers 1 1 0 0 +1.065 2 3 Orange Tigers 1 1 0 0 +0.595 2 4 NECO Master Blaster 2 1 1 0 +0.151 2 5 Nagpur Heroz 1 0 1 0 -0.595 0 6 Nagpur Titans 2 0 2 0 -1.065 0

(Last updated after VPL 2025 match 4)

The Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 will see a round-robin format. All six sides will face each other to win the elusive title. The top four sides in the inaugural edition of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League will secure spots in the semifinals. The winner of the semifinals will play the grand finale. Apart from the opening fixture and the final, the remaining matches of the VPL 2025 will see doubleheaders in Nagpur.

