The inaugural edition of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League has already begun on June 5 in Nagpur. The VPL 2025 will host 18 matches in the 10-day men's T20 event. The showpiece tournament will be hosted at the VCA Jamtha Stadium. The VPL 2025 is organised and designed on the lines of the Indian Premier League (IPL) by the Vidarbha Cricket Association. The VCA has appointed India speedster and former women's cricketer Jhulan Goswami as an official brand ambassador for the inaugural edition of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League.

The men's event will feature six teams. The teams are Pagariya Strikers, Neco Master Blaster, Nagpur Titans, Bharat Rangers, Orange Tigers and Nagpur Heroz. The tournament will see a round-robin format, with the top four sides securing spots in the semifinals. Apart from the opening day and the final, the remaining fixtures of the VPL 2025 will see doubleheaders in Nagpur.

Where to Watch Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 Live Telecast?

DD Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025. Hence, fans can watch the inaugural edition of the VPL matches live on the DD Sports TV channels. For VPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 Live Streaming?

Indian audiences can watch the live streaming of the inaugural edition of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League on Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube. Waves OTT App and website will also live stream the VPL 2025 matches. The FanCode app and website also have the official rights to showcase the live streaming of the VPL 2025 men's matches.

