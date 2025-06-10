Mumbai, June 10: The top order of the Bharat Rangers consisting of captain, Atharva Taide, man of the match, Updesh Rajput and Danish Malewar scored bulk of the 203 runs setting up the win against the Orange Tigers in the Vidarbha Pro T20 League at the VCA Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur. The winning side dominated both innings as the bowlers did their bit taking consistent wickets and bundling the Orange Tigers for 126 in 14.3 overs. Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025: R Sanjay’s Five-Wicket Haul Powers NECO Master Blaster to Second Win, Beat Nagpur Heroz by 14-Run.

The first innings was all about the three batters, starting off with Atharva and Updesh Rajput who struck up a partnership of 44 out of which Atharva scored 41 of those runs until he was caught by T Suryanshi off Karnewar’s ball. Then came Danish Malewar (72 off 46 balls) who along with Rajput stitched up a great partnership of 134 runs.

Updesh was retired hurt to bring on Varun Bisht. The team lost Malewar as well just 2 balls before the end of the first innings. The bowlers of Orange Tigers had an extremely tough day on the field with just Minar Sahare going below the economy of 7 but did not bowl the entirety of his quota of overs.

Orange Tigers kept losing consistent wickets throughout the innings but an inspired innings by Apoorv Wankhade showed some spark for the team. He scored 45 off 29 balls but the batting line up showed just 2 more batters scoring in the two digits. Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025: Aryan Meshram Firing Fifty Helps Neco Master Blaster Register First Win Over Nagpur Titans.

In comparison, the bowlers of the Bharat Rangers did almost everything right taking consistent wickets to avoid the Orange Tigers’ batters from settling down and stitching up a partnership. Manan Agrawal got three wickets while Kapse, Khure and Bisht took two wickets each to shut the Orange Tigers down. The women’s teams will start competing tomorrow at the Vidarbha Pro T20 League too with Nagpur Titans taking on the Orange Tigresses in the opening match.

Next Fixtures

Mens: Match 10: NECO Master Blaster vs Orange Tigers

Match 11: Nagpur Heroz vs Nagpur Titans

Womens: Match 1: 9:15 am: Nagpur Titans vs Orange Tigresses

