Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Full Fixtures, Teams, Match Timings in IST and Time Table of VPL 2020

Sunil Ambris and Kesrick Williams (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Cricket fans are set to witness some great contest between the bat and the ball as Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 is set to get underway from Friday (May 22). As many as six Caribbean-based teams - Botanic Gardens Rangers, Dark View Explorers, Fort Charlotte Strikers, Grenadine Divers, La Soufriere Hikers and Salt Pond Breakers- will participate in the tournament. The T10 league, which is being hosted by St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association, will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent. Meanwhile, cricket fanatics can scroll down to get the full schedule of Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 with Indian Standard Time (IST). Download Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule For Free in PDF Format.

12 players have been allotted to all the six teams participating in the tournament. The likes of Andre Russell might not be featuring in the tournament. However, one can still witness three big names in the T10 league. Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy and Sunil Ambris are the marquee players of three teams. The tournament will run for 10 days and will end on May 31. The top four teams of the tournament will play the semi-finals and subsequently, the finalists and the winner will be decided. Now, let’s have a look at the schedule.

Full Schedule of Vincy Premier T10 League 2020:

Day Date Match Time (IST) Friday May 22 Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers 6:00 PM La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers 8:00 PM Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers 10:00 PM Saturday May 23 Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers 6:00 PM Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers 8:00 PM Grenadines Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers 10:00 PM Sunday May 24 Botanic Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers 6:00 PM Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers 8:00 PM Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers 10:00 PM Monday May 25 Salt Pond Breakers vs Botanic Garden Rangers 6:00 PM La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers 8:00 PM Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers 10:00 PM Tuesday May 26 Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers 6:00 PM Dark View Explorers vs Salt Pond Breakers 8:00 PM Botanic Garden Rangers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers 10:00 PM Wednesday May 27 Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenadines Divers 6:00 PM Dark View Explorers vs Botanic Garden Rangers 8:00 PM Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers 10:00 PM Thursday May 28 Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers 6:00 PM Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers 8:00 PM La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers 10:00 PM Friday May 29 La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers 6:00 PM Grenadines Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers 8:00 PM Salt Pond Breakers vs Dark View Explorers 10:00 PM Saturday May 30 Semifinal 1 - Team 1 vs Team 4 6:00 PM Semifinal 2 - Team 2 vs Team 3 8:30 PM Sunday May 31 Third Place: Loser of SF 1 vs Loser of SF 2 6:00 PM FINAL - Winner of SF 1 vs Winner of SF 2 8:30 PM

Vincy Premier T10 League Full Squads

Botanic Gardens Rangers: Kesrick Williams (Marquee), Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Kody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte.

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris (Marquee), Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benninton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christoy John, Urnel Thomas.

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams.

Grenadine Divers: Obed McCoy (Marquee), Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Ajex Samuel.

La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Brown, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilran Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain.