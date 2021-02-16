Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer celebrates his 43rd birthday on Tuesday (February 16) and wishes are pouring in for him from all over the world. Hailing from Mumbai, the right-handed batsman blessed with magical wrists and his ability to time the ball is second to none. Be it spin or spin, pacer’s friendly pitch or a rank-turner, Jaffer has proved his mettle in all sorts of conditions. In fact, he is the highest run-scorer in Ranji Trophy history with 12038 runs and his tally of 40 centuries is also most for any player in the first-class competition. Wasim Jaffer Hilariously Trolls Joe Root After Debutant Axar Patel Dismisses him for 6 During IND VS ENG 2nd Test 2021.

Jaffer also his brilliance at the highest level as well. In total, he scored 1944 runs in 31 Tests which includes five centuries and 11 fifties. However, the talismanic opener couldn’t get many chances in the national team with Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir in the ranks. Thus, the Mumbai cricket remained an underrated batsman. Nevertheless, as the star cricketer turns a year older, let’s look at some of his underrated by magnificent knocks in the longest format of the game. Manoj Tiwary Extends His Support To Wasim Jaffer, Asks Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to Intervene After Former Indian Test Opener Was Accused of Spreading Communal Bias.

202 vs Pakistan in 2007

Wasim Jaffer put up a batting exhibition in the second Test of Pakistan’s 20027 tour of India, slamming a sensational double-ton. Batting first in Kolkata, the home team got off to a terrible start with opener Dinesh Karthik dismissed for just one. However, Jaffer remained solid as rock and toiled the Pakistan bowlers. While the opener played the challenging deliveries with precision, he dispatched the bad ones over the ropes. He brought up a brilliant double ton but the game eventually ended in a draw.

116 vs South Africa in 2007

Facing the likes of Dale Steyn, Makhaya Ntini and Shaun Pollock in the third Test of India’s 2007 tour of South Africa, Jaffer didn’t put a foot wrong and played a sensational knock in Cape Town. While the likes of Rahul Dravid and Laxman failed to make a mark, the opener didn’t put his guards down and reached the three-figure mark. However, his efforts went in vain as the Proteas team won that encounter by five wickets.

81 & 100 vs England in 2006

Another Wasim Jaffer special was witnessed in the first Test of India’s 2006 tour of England. The home team was under the pump after Andrew Flintoff and Co posted 393 while batting first in Nagpur. However, the opener brought his side back in the hunt with not one but two fabulous knock. After scoring a well-compiled 81 in India’s first innings, he scored a brilliant century in the last innings as India pulled off a draw.

212 vs West Indies in 2006

After getting out on one in the first Test of India’s 2006 Tour of West Indies, the opener bounced back emphatically and slammed a scintillating double-ton in the third innings. With the Caribbean side earning a 130-run lead in the first innings, the visitors were under the pump. However, Jaffer didn’t put his guards down and tormented the likes of Fidel Edwards and Dwayne Bravo. Thanks to his efforts, the game ended in a draw.

Wasim Jaffer announced retirement from all forms of the game last year and a fabulous era came to an end. However, the talismanic opener continues to entertain fans with his sense of humour on social. Be it praising a player or criticizing a performance, Jaffer has a meme for every situation which has left netizens in splits.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2021 08:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).