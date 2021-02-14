Wasim Jaffer is back with memes and how! This time Jaffer trolled Joe Root hilariously on social media after he was dismissed by debutant Axar Patel on the score of six runs. The day 2 of the second match between India and England witnessed Virat Kohli and men being on the driver’s seat after Ravichandran Ashwin scalped five wickets on day two of the game. But hat caught the eye of Wasim Jaffer was the dismissal by the debutant. The English skipper swept across and lost his balance a bit. Ravi Ashwin Becomes 1st Bowler to Dismiss 200 Left-Handed Batsmen in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2021.

The ball got the top edge and landed straight to the man at short fine leg. It looked as if the field was actually set up for this trap and Root was dismissed on the score of six. Post this, Wasim Jaffer posted a picture on social media which had the words ‘uprooted’ written on the snap. Along with this, he even posted a tweet which read, “#UpRooted #INDvsENG.”

Now, let's have a look at the tweet shared by Jaffer on social media:

The debutant scalped a couple of wickets during the game and we are sure that he is on cloud nine scalping the wicket of Joe Root on his debut. It would be wrong to say that day two belonged to the Indian bowlers as they were blazing guns with their job.

