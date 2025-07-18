WCL 2025 Live Streaming in India and TV Telecast Details: The second edition of the WCL (World Championship of Legends) will get underway this evening with England Champions taking on the Pakistan Champions in Edgbaston. Led by Eoin Morgan, who has had his fair share of stints playing celebrity cricket worldwide, England will look to make home advantage count. Pakistan came second last campaign and this time they will hope to go all the way. The pitch at Birmingham is batting-friendly and should not change much, hence the side winning the toss will likely opt to bat first. The England Champions versus Pakistan Champions will start at 9:00 PM IST. World Championship of Legends 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About WCL Season 2.

Sir Alastair Cook will open the England innings alongside Ian Bell and the duo have a sense of style about their batting. Eoin Morgan will play the anchor role in the middle order with Ravi Bopara and Phil Mustard providing the firepower needed to accelerate the scoring. In terms of bowling, Ryan Sidebottom and Chris Tremlett will lead the pace attack with Stuart Meaker and Liam Plunkett as the death over specialists.

Pakistan will be led by the mercurial Shahid Afridi and his ability with both bat and ball makes him a special player in T20 cricket. Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, and Shoaib Malik are all available and will be part of the middle order. In terms of bowling, Saeed Ajmal, with his spin attack, is a wicket-taking option and providing him support will be pacers Wahab Riaz and Sohail Tanvir. Pakistan Champions Squad 2025 in WCL: Check Out PAK-C Captain and Players List for World Championship of Legends Cricket Season 2.

England Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 Match Details

Match England Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 Match Date Friday, July 18 Time 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi (Live Telecast), FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is England Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The England Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 match is set to be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Friday, July 18. The England Champions vs Pakistan Champions match will start at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), which is 4:30 PM UK Time.

Where to Watch England Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 Live Telecast?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of WCL 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the England Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. For WCL 2025 online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of England Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 Match?

FanCode is the official digital streaming partner of WCL 2025 in India. Fans in India, hence, can watch the England Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 29 or a tour pass (for watching WCL 2025 live streaming of all matches) worth Rs 99.

