The WCL (World Championship of Legends) is back with its second season and it promises to be a fascinating one. The T20 tournament will witness six teams--India Champions, Pakistan Champions, England Champions, South Africa Champions, Australia Champions and West Indies Champions and they will feature some of the game's biggest names. For fans, this is a perfect opportunity to watch some of the stars of yesteryear in action for another time and roll back the clock. In this article, we shall take a look at the Pakistan Champions squad, including who their captain is. When is India vs Pakistan WCL 2025 Cricket Match? Know Date and Time in IST for IND vs PAK World Championship of Legends T20 Game.

Pakistan Champions had a good run in the inaugural edition of the WCL, where they made it to the final. They had won four out of five matches and made it to the final after defeating the West Indies Champions in the last four. In the final, the team led by Younis Khan suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of archrivals India. Pakistan Champions would look to go all the way this time around and have their hands on the trophy, one that eluded them in the last edition. World Championship of Legends 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About WCL Season 2.

Pakistan Champions Squad

Mohammad Hafeez (C), Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal, Sharjeel Khan, Fawad Alam, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanveer, Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Umar Amin, Rumman Raees, Amir Yamin, Sohail Khan

Mohammad Hafeez will lead Pakistan Champions in the second edition of WCL and the experienced all-rounder would aim at clinching the title this time around. Often referred to as the 'Professor', Mohammad Hafeez will captain a squad which features some of Pakistan cricket's biggest names, including Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik and Saeed Ajmal, among others. Sarfaraz Ahmed, Asif Ali, Sharjeel Khan and also Kamran Akmal are among the others in the Pakistan Champions squad. Imad Wasim, who retired from international cricket for a second time in 2025, is also included in Pakistan Champions squad for WCL 2025.

