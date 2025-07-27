WCL 2025 Live Streaming in India and TV Telecast Details: Continuing their hunt for a maiden win in WCL 2025 (World Championship of Legends), the India Champions will be crossing swords with the England Champions. The Yuvraj Singh-led side have had a poor run in WCL 2025 so far, losing both their matches so far after the clash against Pakistan Champions was called off. Against Australia Champions, Shikhar Dhawan struck an unbeaten 91 off 60 balls while Yusuf Pathan hit a 23-ball 52* as India Champions scored 203/4. And despite Piyush Chawla's 3/36, India Champions could not defend the target, losing by four wickets. WCL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Pakistan Champions Take Lead in Standings, India Champions Remain Winless.

England Champions much like India, are winless so far in WCL 2025 so far. They have lost three out of their four matches, with the other being a no-result and Eoin Morgan and his men will look to find a way to emerge victorious. The England Champions last outing in WCL 2025 was against South Africa Champions, where AB de Villiers had unleashed carnage with a 51-ball 116*. England Champions' bowling attack will look to put on an improved effort against an in-form India Champions' batting outfit. 'Agar Maine Pehle Bhi Nai Khela…', Shikhar Dhawan Gives Straight-Forward Reply To Question Regarding Playing Against Pakistan If India Reaches WCL 2025 Semi-Finals (Watch Video).

India Champions vs England Champions WCL 2025 Match Details

Match India Champions vs England Champions WCL 2025 Match Date Sunday, July 27 Time 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Headingley, Leeds Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi (Live Telecast), FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is India Champions vs England Champions WCL 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Champions vs England Champions WCL 2025 match will be played at Headingley, Leeds, on Sunday, July 27. The IND vs ENG WCL 2025 match will start at 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). WCL 2025: India Champions Start Practice Ahead of World Championship of Legends Clash Against South Africa Champions.

Where to Watch India Champions vs England Champions WCL 2025 Live Telecast?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of WCL 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the India Champions vs England Champions WCL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. For WCL 2025 online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India Champions vs England Champions WCL 2025 Match?

FanCode is the official digital streaming partner of WCL 2025 in India. Fans in India, hence, can watch the India Champions vs England Champions WCL 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 29 or a tour pass (for watching WCL 2025 live streaming of all matches) worth Rs 99.

