The geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan are at an all-time high, which has affected the ongoing World Championship of Legends 2025 majorly, with backlash forcing organisers to cancel the India Champions vs Pakistan Champions league stage match earlier this month. Shikhar Dhawan, who has been vocal about not playing against Pakistan, was once again asked about his view on playing against Pakistan in WCL 2025, in case India sets up a clash with their neighbours in the semi-finals. In response to a reporter's question, who hailed from Pakistan, Dhawan first told the interviewer about asking the question at the wrong place, then proceeded to stand tall on his stance of not playing against Pakistan with a statement reading, ''Agar Maine Pehle Bhi Nai Khela, Toh Abhi Bhi Nai Kheloonga" (If I did not play earlier, then I will not play now as well). This comes in the backdrop of ACC announcing the schedule for Asia Cup 2025, which will see India take on Pakistan on 14 September. WCL 2025: Shikhar Dhawan Praises India Champions’ Effort in Thrilling Match Against Australia Champions in World Championship of Legends.

Shikhar Dhawan's No-Nonsense Reply

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Shahid Rajput (@what_shoaib_saw)

