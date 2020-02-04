Well Done Youngsters, Twitterati Praise Yashasvi Jaiswal and Others As India Beat Pakistan to Enter ICC U19 CWC 2020 Final

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena. (Photo Credits: @cricketworldcup/Twitter)

India defeated Pakistan by ten wickets to qualify for ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 final. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed unbeaten 105 off 113 balls to guide India to victory. Jaiswal’s opening partner Divyansh Saxena also finished unbeaten as he scored 59 off 99 balls. India are the defending champions and now will either face New Zealand or Bangladesh in the summit clash. India vs Pakistan U19 CWC 2020 Semi-Final- As it Happened.

India chased down paltry 173 in just 35.2 overs to win the semi-final against traditional-rivals Pakistan. Jaiswal during his unbeaten stay, smashed eight fours and four sixes while Saxena slammed six fours.

Meanwhile, Twitterati were in all praise for the Boys in Blue as they thrashed Pakistan convincingly. After the match, fans took no time to post their appreciation for the Indian U19 team. Here are some of the reactions we found on Twitter. India Beat Pakistan to Qualify for Final of ICC U19 CWC 2020; Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena Shine in 10-Wicket Victory in Semis.

Very Very Special Tweet

So wonderful to see the composure of young Yashaswi Jaiswal and the relentlessness of the bowlers to just not let the opposition get away. A very easy win for India and a 3rd Successive World Cup Final appearance. Best wishes to the boys for the big finals #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/VUyaBR9i6j — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 4, 2020

Be Inspired!

What an inspiring story it has been. From selling paani poori to scoring a hundred in a semi final against Pakistan.. He is here to stay. #YashasviJaiswal #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/R5pQRhkCJl — Sivakumar (@SivakumarJana) February 4, 2020

Some Funny Ones

Fine Win for Youngsters

Congratulations to the U19 Indian Cricket Team for their memorable win against Pakistan in #U19WorldCup Semis. All the best for the Finals #BleedBlue #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/KdaeeSpmsY — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) February 4, 2020

What a Player!

Congratulations #TeamIndia for defeating #Pakistan in Under-19 Cricket World Cup semifinal by 10 wickets. Special thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal @yashasvi_j for scoring unbeaten 105 and Divyaansh Saxena @saxenadivyaansh 59 not out. We want the Cup! #INDvsPAK #U19CWC — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) February 4, 2020

Bowlers set the tone for India’s victory by bowling out Pakistan for just 172 runs. At one stage, Pakistan were looking set for a competitive total. However, good bowling by India meant they were bundled out for under 200. The young Green Shirts lost the last six wickets for just 26 runs.

Sushant Mishra ended up picking three wickets and gave away just 28 runs from his 8.1 overs. Kartik Tyagi and Ravi Bishnoi scalped two wickets each. Atharva Ankolekar and Jaiswal also chipped in with a wicket each.