India vs Pakistan Live Score ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Semifinal: Get Live Updates and Ball-by-Ball Commentary of IND vs PAK U19 Semis Cricket Match

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Traditional rivals India and Pakistan lock horns in the semi-final of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom, South Africa. Both India and Pakistan made it to the semifinals after impressive wins in their respective quarterfinal matches. India faced Australia in quarterfinals and defeated them by 74 runs while Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by six wickets. Stay tuned for IND vs PAK live cricket score updates of ICC U19 CWC 2020 semifinal match. India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Head-to-Head Record in Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

While at senior World Cup Pakistan is yet to beat India, the U19 teams leads the head to head record against their rivals in the Under-19 World Cup. In total nine meetings, Pakistan have won five while India have merged victorious in four. However, in last three U19 World Cup outings, Pakistan have failed to defeat India. So, the Boys in Blue will be looking to extend the domination set by their seniors. Pakistan, on the other hand, will be keen to change the tide in their favour. India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Dream11 Team Prediction in ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for IN-U19 vs PK-U19 1st Super League Semi-Final Clash.

India finished group stage unbeaten, winning three out of three matches and thus topped the Group A which featured New Zealand, one of the semifinalists, Sri Lanka and Japan. Pakistan ended on second place in Group C after winning two matches. One of their matches was washed out. Bangladesh, who also qualified for semis, Zimbabwe and Scotland were other teams in Group C.

Meanwhile, both the teams will be looking to make it to the finals and what better than beating your arch-rivals before making it to the summit clash. The India vs Pakistan U19 match will be followed across the globe by millions of cricket fans.