India Beat Pakistan to Qualify for Final of ICC U19 CWC 2020; Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena Shine in 10-Wicket Victory in Semis

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena guide India to win. (Photo Credits: @cricketworldcup/Twitter)

India made it to the final of ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup after defeating Pakistan by ten wickets in the first semi-final. Set a target of paltry 173, India U19 achieved it in 35.2 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring unbeaten 105 off 113 balls while Divyansh Saxena scored 59 not out. Jaiswal during his century slammed eight fours and four sixes. India will now take on either New Zealand or Bangladesh, who face-off in the second semi-final, in the final of February 09. The Boys in Blue are the defending champions and are a step closer towards lifting yet another U19 World Cup. India vs Pakistan U19 CWC 2020 Semi-Final- As it Happened.

It was absolute domination by India with openers looking at ease against the new ball. Highly regarded Pakistan pacers looked ordinary and hapless with Jaiswal and Saxena scoring runs on both sides of the wicket.

Earlier after opting to bat first, Pakistan lost opener Mohammad Huraira in the second over. Few overs later, Ravi Bishnoi had Fahad Munir caught behind for a 16-ball duck. Haider Ali and captain Rohail Nazir tried to bring stability to Pakistan’s innings but only managed 62 runs for the third wicket. Ali perished after completing his half-century. Rohail Nazir, Qasim Akram Involved in Hilarious Run-Out During India vs Pakistan Semi-Final Clash in ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 (Watch Video).

India then found another success as Qasim Akram was run out, leaving Pakistan at 118 for four. Mohammad Haris tried to counterattack, but he too perished in the process of some quick runs. Interestingly, Pakistan lost last six wickets for just 26 runs and were bundled out for just 172 runs. For India, Sushant Mishra picked three wickets while Kartik Tyagi and Bishnoi scalped two wickets each.

Meanwhile, this is India’s fourth consecutive win over Pakistan at the U19 World Cup stage. The head-to-head tally between the two rivals now stands at five each.