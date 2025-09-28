The West Indies national cricket team will face the Nepal National cricket team in the second T20I of the three-match series on Monday, September 29. The West Indies vs Nepal 2nd T20I 2025 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The second T20I between West Indies and Nepal will begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans can check out all the details about the West Indies vs Nepal cricket match fantasy prediction below. NEP vs WI 1st T20I 2025: Nepal Stun West Indies for Historic First Win in T20I Over Full Member Nation.

The Rohit Paudel-led Nepal scripted history in the first T20I against the West Indies in Sharjah. Nepal secured a memorable 19-run victory against the Men in Maroon, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. For those unversed, Nepal took 180 international games before they registered their first win against a full member nation. Nepal took eight T20I games to record their first victory against a full member. They won against the Afghanistan national cricket team in the 2014 World Cup, but at that time, Afghanistan was an associate team. NEP vs WI Video Highlights, 1st T20I 2025: Watch Nepal Create History By Registering Their First-Ever Victory Against Full-Member Nation, Defeats West Indies In Close-Contest.

West Indies vs Nepal 2nd T20I 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Aasif Sheikh (NEP)

Batters: Rohit Paudel (NEP), Keacy Carty (WI), Navin Bidaisee (WI)

All-Rounders: Jason Holder (WI), Kushal Bhurtel (NEP), Kyle Mayers (WI), Dipendra Singh Airee (NEP)

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein (WI), Sompal Kami (NEP), Nandan Yadav (NEP)

Who Will Win Nepal vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2025 2025 Match?

