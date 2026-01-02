International cricket icon Chris Gayle made a high-profile appearance at the St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival, known as Sugar Mas 54, participating in the "Ultra Carnival" street parade. Dressed in attire for the "Phuckry Gwan" mas band, the former West Indies captain was filmed engaging with local dance troupes, drawing significant attention to the dual-island nation's annual cultural celebrations. LPL 2025: ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle Joins Lanka Premier League As Brand Ambassador Ahead of Biggest Season Yet (Watch Video).

A Tribute to Folklore

Gayle, widely recognized as "The Universe Boss," opted for a costume that paid homage to the region’s traditional "Bull" or "Masquerade" troupes rather than the modern beaded attire often seen in contemporary parades. Observers noted that his participation highlighted the preservation of local heritage during the peak of the carnival season.

Chris Gayle's Dance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Gayle 👑 (@chrisgayle333)

Gayle was dressed in a vibrant costume matching the theme of the "Phuckry Gwan" band, which is known for its award-winning carnival presentations. Social media posts and videos from the event show the "Universe Boss" dancing in the street parade in Basseterre. The footage, which circulated widely on social media platforms in early January 2026, showed the athlete fully immersed in the local "Wild Bull" dance, a staple of Kittitian folklore.

Boosting Regional Tourism

The Ultra Carnival is one of the most prominent "mas bands" in the Federation, attracting thousands of tourists and diaspora members annually. Gayle’s presence is seen by local officials as a significant endorsement of the event, which concludes the Christmas and New Year festival cycle in the Eastern Caribbean.

Tourism stakeholders in St. Kitts and Nevis have noted that high-profile participation from regional celebrities helps maintain the momentum of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority’s efforts to market the island as a premier cultural destination.

Background on Sugar Mas

Sugar Mas, the official name for the St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival, is the only carnival in the Caribbean that spans the traditional Christmas and New Year period. It officially begins in November and culminates in the Grand Parade in early January. Chris Gayle Says He Was 'Disrespected' at Punjab Kings During His Stint With IPL Franchise, Talks About Experiencing Depression: 'I Broke Down While Talking to Anil Kumble' (Watch Video).

The festival is a blend of African heritage and European influences, characterized by calypso competitions, pageants, and the "Last Lap" street jam. Gayle has been a frequent visitor to various Caribbean carnivals, often using his platform to promote regional integration and cultural pride through sport and entertainment.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Chris Gayle). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2026 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).