A nation that has been on the rise in the cricketing world lately has been Nepal. The Nepal national cricket team created history on September 27, when the Rohit Paudel-led side notched up their first-ever victory against a full-member nation after 180 internationals versus a full Test-playing team, clinching the NEP vs WI 1st T20I 2025 against West Indies by 19 runs. Interestingly, this is also Nepal's first-ever bilateral series against a full-member nation. Paudel top-scored with 38, while Kushal Malla, Gulshan Jha, and Dipendra Singh made sizeable contributions to put 148 runs on board at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. For the West Indies, Jason Holder and Vain Bidaisee starred, claiming four and three wickets, respectively. West Indies batters failed to convert their starts, with six players going into double digits, which includes Bidaisee's 22. Kushal Bhurtel rattled the opposition late middle-order, triggering a collapse, which helped Nepal Stun West Indies. Fans can check out video highlights of Nepal's historic first-ever win against a full member below. Nepal Stun West Indies, Register First-Ever Victory Against Full-Member Nation With 19-Run Win in WI vs NEP 1st T20I 2025.

Nepal Stun West Indies To Clinch NEP vs WI 1st T20I 2025

