West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Streaming Online in India, 1st ODI 2026

West Indies National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Live Streaming: The highly anticipated first One Day International (ODI) between West Indies and Sri Lanka is set to kick off today, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. This clash marks the beginning of a crucial three-match ODI series, part of the 2026 Sri Lanka tour of West Indies, with both teams vying for valuable points in their quest for automatic qualification to the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027. While Sri Lanka currently holds a comfortable sixth position in the ICC ODI rankings, the West Indies, placed tenth, will be eager to make a strong statement on home soil. The series also sees the return of explosive batter Shimron Hetmyer to the West Indies' 50-over setup, adding an extra layer of excitement. 'Ek Bihari Sab pe Bhaari' Virat Kohli's Message to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After RCB's IPL 2026 Triumph Goes Viral (Video).

WI vs SL 1st ODI 2026 Match Details

Indian cricket enthusiasts should mark their calendars for a late-evening start. The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2026 will be played at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica. The toss for the match is scheduled for 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), with the first ball expected to be bowled at 8:00 PM IST on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

Detail Information Match West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2026 Date Wednesday, June 3, 2026 Venue Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica Start Time 8:00 PM IST (Toss at 7:30 PM IST) Tournament Sri Lanka tour of West Indies 2026 (ODI Series)

WI vs SL 1st ODI 2026 Live Streaming and Telecast in India

For fans in India, live action from the West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2026 will be available exclusively through digital streaming. There will be no live telecast of the WI vs SL ODI series on any television channel in India. Fact Check: Viral AI Photo of Hardik Pandya Meeting RCB Coach Andy Flower and Mentor Dinesh Karthik Fuels False Trade Rumors.

Indian viewers can watch the match live on the FanCode website and app. To access the live stream, users will need to subscribe to a digital match pass or tour pass on the FanCode platform. FanCode holds the exclusive digital rights for the series in India, ensuring comprehensive coverage for all three ODIs.

Live Streaming: FanCode app and website

TV Telecast: None in India

Historically, the head-to-head record between these two nations in ODIs is tightly contested, with both West Indies and Sri Lanka securing 32 victories each in 67 encounters, and three matches ending without a result. As both teams look to gain an early advantage in the series, expect a thrilling contest at Sabina Park.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (FanCode). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 06:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).