West Indies Women vs Sri Lanka Women Free Live Cricket Streaming Online, 3rd ODI 2026

West Indies Women National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Sri Lanka Women will aim to complete a comprehensive series sweep against West Indies Women when they meet in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) at the National Cricket Stadium in St George's, Grenada, on 25 February 2026. You can find sri lanka women vs west indies women match scorecard here. Having already secured an unassailable 2-0 series lead following two tightly contested victories, the visitors look to maintain their momentum. Meanwhile, the hosts are seeking to salvage some pride and secure a consolation win in front of their home supporters before the T20I leg of the tour begins. South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming and Free Telecast, 2nd ODI 2026.

Where To Watch WI-W vs SL-W 3rd ODI 2026?

Cricket West Indies (CWI) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have ensured comprehensive coverage for fans across various regions.

West Indies: Fans in the Caribbean can follow the match live on Rush Sports or via the Windies Cricket YouTube channel.

India and the Subcontinent: The match is being streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Sri Lanka: Local viewers can watch the broadcast on Channel Eye and the SLC Official YouTube channel.

Global: For most other international territories, a live stream is accessible through the official YouTube channels of the respective cricket boards, subject to local geo-restrictions. ‘I Bet You Didn’t Know This’ Girl Muskan Karia Attends IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Match, Video Goes Viral (View Posts).

Match Fact

Category Information Fixture West Indies Women vs Sri Lanka Women (3rd ODI) Series Standing Sri Lanka Women lead 2-0 Date Wednesday, 25 February 2026 Start Time 09:30 Local / 13:30 GMT / 19:00 IST Venue National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada Live Stream (India) FanCode Broadcast (Caribbean) Flow Sports / CWI Platforms

West Indies Women vs Sri Lanka Women Preview

The touring Sri Lankan side has displayed remarkable composure under pressure throughout the series. They claimed the opening fixture by 10 runs after defending a total of 240, largely thanks to a standout bowling performance from Inoka Ranaweera. The second ODI followed a similar pattern, with Sri Lanka successfully defending a modest 208 to win by 14 runs, marking their first series victory over the West Indies in this format since 2003.

For the West Indies, captain Hayley Matthews will be demanding a more robust performance from her batting unit. Despite promising starts from Jannillea Glasgow and veteran Stafanie Taylor across the two matches, the hosts have struggled to build decisive partnerships during their run chases, losing wickets at critical intervals.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 07:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).