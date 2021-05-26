India and New Zealand will play each other in the first-ever ICC World Test Championship Final at the Ageas Bowl Stadium in Southampton, starting from June 18, 2021, onwards. The historic clash is one of the biggest talking points of the cricketing world and with the summit encounter less than a month away, ICC are still looking to sort out some of the issues in the existing playing conditions. India vs New Zealand, WTC Final 2021 Date, Match Timing, Venue, Squads, Broadcast Rights and All You Need to Know.

Compared to limited-overs cricket, the possibility of a Test game ending in a draw is significantly high and ICC are looking at scenarios if the ICC WTC final ends in a draw. As per the current rules, ‘If the final ends in a tie or a draw, the two teams will be joint champions.’ But there is an option of extending the game to a sixth day if playing time is lost during the scheduled five days of the final. India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final: Michael Vaughan Predicts ‘Obvious’ Winner of IND vs NZ Clash.

This idea of the reserve day was to ensure that the game must complete its scheduled total ’30 hours’ of gameplay, giving the match a lesser chance of being affected by the weather or factors out of control. But in addition to ‘hours of play’, the factor of slow over-rate is also being taken into consideration in recent weeks and ICC are looking at more options to ensure the final has a definitive outcome.

‘The idea of having joint winners also doesn't sit very well given it's the first time a WTC final is being played. So, one has to have maximum options open to get a result out of the match. The ICC committee is working on it and it should be out this week,’ reported the Times of India.

It is understood that the fate of ICC WTC 2021 final will be discussed at the board meeting on June 1, 2021. India and New Zealand qualified for the summit clash after topping the table and will be aiming to be the first side to lift the Test Championship trophy.

