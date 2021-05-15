India and New Zealand meet in the inaugural final of the World Test Championship (WTC). India and New Zealand finished on top of the WTC 2019-21 points table. India with 520 points won 12 matches under six series and finished on numero uno spot. New Zealand, on the other hand, collected 420 points from seven win under five series’ and finished second on the table. The two teams are now set to lock horns for the glory at a neutral venue. New Zealand's Devon Conway Using Kitty Litter To Prepare For Indian Spinners in World Test Championship Final.

India vs New Zealand, WTC Final 2021 Date, Match Timing and Venue

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final will be held from June 18 onwards at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England with day 5 scheduled on June 22. The IND vs NZ WTC final has a start timing of 11:00 am Local time and 03:30 pm IST.

India vs New Zealand, WTC Final 2021 Broadcast Rights

WTC final is an ICC event so Star Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the game. Star Sports will provide live telecast on tv apart from live streaming online on Hotstar mobile app and official website.

India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record in Tests

India and New Zealand have played 59 Test matches against each other. India leads the head-to-head record with 21 wins while New Zealand have emerged victorious in 12 games. India and New Zealand have never played a Test match at a neutral venue.

India vs New Zealand, WTC Final 2021 Squads

India Squad for WTC Final: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed. Shami, Mohammed. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wk).

New Zealand Squad for WTC Final: Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Doug Bracewell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryll Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling (WK), Will Young.

