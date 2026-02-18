The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is rapidly approaching its business end and will now head into Super 8 stage with all teams and full schedule confirmed. With the group stage matches concluding on 20 February, the tournament will transition into the Super 8 round starting Saturday, 21 February. The Super 8 phase features the top two teams from each of the four initial groups (A, B, C, and D), split into two new groups of four. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Groups and Seedings
To assist with travel logistics and ticketing, the ICC uses a pre-tournament seeding system. Regardless of whether a seeded team finishes first or second in their initial group, they retain their predetermined seed (e.g., A1, B2) if they qualify. If an unseeded team knocks out a seed, they inherit that seed’s position. Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Online and on TV.
Super 8 - Group 1
This group is predominantly scheduled to play at venues in India, including Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Kolkata.
-
Seed A1: India (Qualified)
-
Seed B2: Zimbabwe (Qualified)
-
Seed C1: West Indies (Qualified)
-
Seed D2: South Africa (Qualified)
Super 8 - Group 2
This group will primarily feature matches in Sri Lanka, utilising venues in Colombo and Kandy.
-
Seed A2: Pakistan(Qualified)
-
Seed B1: Sri Lanka (Qualified)
-
Seed C2: England (Qualified)
-
Seed D1: New Zealand (Qualified)
Super 8 Fixture Schedule (21 Feb – 1 March)
The top two teams from Group 1 and Group 2 will advance to the semi-finals. All matches are scheduled for a 19:00 IST / SLST start unless otherwise noted.
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Full Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Group
|Venue
|Time (IST/SLST)
|Sat, 21 Feb
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|2
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|7:00 PM
|Sun, 22 Feb
|England vs Sri Lanka
|2
|Pallekele Stadium, Kandy
|3:00 PM
|Sun, 22 Feb
|India vs South Africa
|1
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|7:00 PM
|Mon, 23 Feb
|Zimbabwe vs West Indies
|1
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|7:00 PM
|Tue, 24 Feb
|England vs Pakistan
|2
|Pallekele Stadium, Kandy
|7:00 PM
|Wed, 25 Feb
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|2
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|7:00 PM
|Thu, 26 Feb
|West Indies vs South Africa
|1
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|3:00 PM
|Thu, 26 Feb
|India vs Zimbabwe
|1
|M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|7:00 PM
|Fri, 27 Feb
|England vs New Zealand
|2
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|7:00 PM
|Sat, 28 Feb
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|2
|Pallekele Stadium, Kandy
|7:00 PM
|Sun, 1 Mar
|Zimbabwe vs South Africa
|1
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|3:00 PM
|Sun, 1 Mar
|India vs West Indies
|1
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|7:00 PM
Qualification Status: Who is in and Who is out?
-
Qualified: India (Group A), South Africa (Group D), West Indies (Group C), Sri Lanka (Group B), England (Group C), New Zealand (Group D), Zimbabwe (Group B) and Pakistan (Group A) have officially booked their spots.
-
Shock Exit: Australia. The 2021 Champions are out of T20 World Cup 2026 after the Ireland vs Zimbabwe match abandoned due to rain in Pallekele.
-
Eliminated: Australia, Afghanistan, UAE, Canada, Namibia, Oman, Italy , Scotland, Ireland, Nepal, Netherlands and USA have been knocked out of the competition.
T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Pathway
Following the conclusion of the Super 8s on 1 March, the four remaining teams will head to the semi-finals.
-
Semi-Final 1: 4 March – Eden Gardens, Kolkata (or Colombo if Pakistan qualify).
-
Semi-Final 2: 5 March – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
-
The Final: 8 March – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (or Colombo if Pakistan qualify).
As per T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 format, eight teams have been divided into two groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each groups will advance into semi-finals.
