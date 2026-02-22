T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Points Table and Standings: The race for the semi-finals in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is reaching its climax, with the Super 8 points table reflecting the intense competition. In Group 1, South Africa sits comfortably at the top after securing a massive nine-wicket victory over the West Indies. Over in Group 2, England have officially become the first team to qualify for the semi-finals, securing four points with an NRR of +1.491. New Zealand are closely following in second place with three points (+3.050 NRR) after crushing co-hosts Sri Lanka by 61 runs.  Pakistan Semi-Final Scenario After Sri Lanka’s Defeat to New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Points Table: Group 1

Group 1 features defending champions India, along with South Africa, West Indies, and Zimbabwe (who qualified after a historic run that saw the elimination of Australia).

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 1 Points Table

Team Played Won Lost NR Points NRR
South Africa (Q) 2 2 0 0 4 +2.890
West Indies 2 1 1 0 2 +1.791
India 2 1 1 0 2 -0.100
Zimbabwe (E) 2 0 2 0 0 -4.475

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Points Table: Group 2

Group 2 consists of Pakistan, New Zealand, England, and co-hosts Sri Lanka. The group has been heavily impacted by the monsoon-like conditions currently affecting the island nation. Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Online and on TV.

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 2 Points Table

Team Mat W L NR Pts NRR Status
England 2 2 0 0 4 +1.491 Qualified (Q)
New Zealand 2 1 0 1 3 +3.050 In Contention
Pakistan 2 0 1 1 1 -0.461 In Contention
Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 -2.880 Eliminated (E)

The Role of Net Run Rate (NRR)

In a short three-match round-robin format, Net Run Rate frequently acts as the primary tiebreaker. In 2026, the ICC has maintained the standard calculation: a team’s NRR is determined by subtracting the runs conceded per over from the runs scored per over throughout the Super 8 stage.

