T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Points Table and Standings: The race for the semi-finals in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is reaching its climax, with the Super 8 points table reflecting the intense competition. In Group 1, South Africa sits comfortably at the top after securing a massive nine-wicket victory over the West Indies. Over in Group 2, England have officially become the first team to qualify for the semi-finals, securing four points with an NRR of +1.491. New Zealand are closely following in second place with three points (+3.050 NRR) after crushing co-hosts Sri Lanka by 61 runs. Pakistan Semi-Final Scenario After Sri Lanka’s Defeat to New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Points Table: Group 1
Group 1 features defending champions India, along with South Africa, West Indies, and Zimbabwe (who qualified after a historic run that saw the elimination of Australia).
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 1 Points Table
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|South Africa (Q)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+2.890
|West Indies
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+1.791
|India
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-0.100
|Zimbabwe (E)
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4.475
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Points Table: Group 2
Group 2 consists of Pakistan, New Zealand, England, and co-hosts Sri Lanka. The group has been heavily impacted by the monsoon-like conditions currently affecting the island nation. Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Online and on TV.
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 2 Points Table
|Team
|Mat
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Status
|England
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+1.491
|Qualified (Q)
|New Zealand
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|+3.050
|In Contention
|Pakistan
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|-0.461
|In Contention
|Sri Lanka
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-2.880
|Eliminated (E)
The Role of Net Run Rate (NRR)
In a short three-match round-robin format, Net Run Rate frequently acts as the primary tiebreaker. In 2026, the ICC has maintained the standard calculation: a team’s NRR is determined by subtracting the runs conceded per over from the runs scored per over throughout the Super 8 stage.
