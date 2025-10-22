A crucial contest is on the cards as India take on New Zealand in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. There is only one spot left in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 and both India and New Zealand would be looking to put their best foot forward in attaining that. India have had a lacklustre campaign so far in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The expectation on India with this being a home World Cup has been huge, but the Women in Blue haven't been able to put up a performance of note. Yes, Harmanpreet Kaur and her team have won two matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, but in both those matches, India's batting frailties came to the fore. What followed was three consecutive defeats--the last of which was against England by an agonising margin of four runs. Smriti Mandhana Takes Blame for India’s Heartbreaking 4-Run Defeat to England in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.

New Zealand, on the other hand, had a rocky start to their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 campaign with two losses, to Australia and South Africa, but the Sophie Devine-led side bounced back emphatically against Bangladesh, beating them by 100 runs. New Zealand could have two points from their next two matches--against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, both of which were washed out due to rain in Colombo. Placed fifth on the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 points table, a win for New Zealand would see them pip India to the fourth spot and strengthen their case for the semi-finals. India, on the other hand, would remain fourth with a win over New Zealand inch closer to a spot in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-finals.

In terms of team news, fans can expect Jemimah Rodrigues to be back in India's playing XI. The right-handed middle-order batter had made way for Renuka Singh Thakur, but that ploy did not yield the desired results. An option for India to bring back Jemimah Rodrigues into the playing XI is set to replace her with Harleen Deol. With batting being the weak link for the India Women's National Cricket Team so far, it makes sense to have Jemimah Rodrigues back in the playing XI. New Zealand, on the other hand, are expected to feature an unchanged squad from their washout against Pakistan. Latest ICC Rankings 2025: Smriti Mandhana Extends Lead at Top Spot of Women’s ODI Batting Standings.

When is IND W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025?

The India Women's National Cricket Team will take on the New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team in an important ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match on Thursday, October 23. The IND-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai and it starts at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

What is the IND-W vs NZ-W H2H Record in ODIs?

There has been a total of 57 ODIs played between the India Women's National Cricket Team and New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team. Out of these 57, New Zealand have the upper hand in terms of head-to-head stats with 34 wins while India have had 22 victories. One IND-W vs NZ-W match ended in a tie. Sophie Devine Gets Emotional As New Zealand Teammates Gift Her Special Memento for 300-Match Milestone.

Who Are the IND-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Key Players?

Player Name Smriti Mandhana Sophie Devine Harmanpreet Kaur Amelia Kerr Richa Ghosh

IND-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Likely Playing XI

India Women Likely XI vs NZ-W: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol/Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

New Zealand Women Likely vs IND-W: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Izzy Gaze, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson

