Mumbai, October 21: India opener Smriti Mandhana has increased her lead at the top of the ICC Women's ODI Batter Rankings as the leading players at the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup made gains following the latest update to the rankings. Mandhana has scored consecutive half-centuries at the Women's World Cup, with her most recent effort coming against England when she contributed a stylish innings of 88 during a narrow loss for India in Indore. Smriti Mandhana Takes Blame for India’s Heartbreaking 4-Run Defeat to England in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.

It helped Mandhana boost her overall rating and increase her lead as the No. 1-ranked ODI batter to 83 rating points, with England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt her closest challenger following 191 runs for the tournament. Mandhana is in a purple patch of form of late, with the left-hander having been adjudged the ICC Women's Player of the Month for September 2025 for her exploits in the ODI series against Australia that preceded the World Cup.

Australia skipper Alyssa Healy gains one place to improve to equal third overall following consecutive centuries at the World Cup, with in-form South African Tazmin Brits (up one spot to ninth) also making ground inside the top 10 on the back of her own efforts with the bat.

There is also some movement outside the top 10, with India captain Harmanpreet Kaur (up three places to 15th), Australia opener Phoebe Litchfield (up five spots to 17th) and England veteran Heather Knight (up 15 rungs to 18th) all rewarded for their strong form with the bat at the World Cup. Smriti Mandhana's Disappointed Reaction Following India Women's 4-Run Loss Against England Women In ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Goes Viral (See Pics).

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone maintains a healthy lead at the top of the rankings for ODI bowlers, though India counterpart Deepti Sharma makes some good ground as she rises three spots to third overall following 13 wickets at the World Cup from five matches.

Australia spinner Alana King improves two places to seventh overall, while a trio of Pakistan players - Nashra Sundhu (up three spots to 11th), Sadia Iqbal (up five rungs to equal 14th) and Fatima Sana (up five places to 24th) are also rewarded. Fatima also makes ground on the list for ODI all-rounders headed by Australia's Ash Gardner as she improves five places to 15th, while Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu gains one place to jump to seventh.

