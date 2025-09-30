One of the most awaited events of the year, the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, is here and it is set to be an exciting one. The eight-team ICC Women's World Cup 2025 event is going to be hosted in India and Sri Lanka and fans are in for some intense cricketing action with some of the world's top stars in action. And the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is set to get underway with what promises to be a fascinating encounter as the India Women's National Cricket Team faces the Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women's National Cricket Team will start the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 as favourites. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Cricket WC.

The Women in Blue have had good performances leading up to the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 and they will carry the weight of a billion fans who would be rooting for them from the stands at the stadiums and from several parts across the world. For India, Smriti Mandhana, captain Harmanpreet Kaur and also Renuka Singh, among others, are the players to watch out for, while for Sri Lanka, a lot of hopes will be pinned on the shoulders of captain Chamari Athapaththu. Who will come out on top in the IND-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 opener? Read below to check out some important information about the IND-W vs SL-W match. On Which Channel ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Eight-Nation WODI Cricket Tournament Matches in India?

When is IND-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025?

The India Women's National Cricket Team is set to lock horns with the Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team in the first match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Tuesday, September 30. The IND-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati and it starts at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Match 1 and Who Will Win IND-W vs SL-W?.

What is the IND-W vs SL-W H2H Record in ODIs?

The India Women's National Cricket Team has played a total of 35 ODIs against the Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team. In terms of head-to-head record in ODIs, the Women in Blue have a solid upper hand, winning 31 matches out of the 35, while Sri Lanka have secured just three victories. One of the matches have ended in a no-result.

Who Are the IND-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Key Players?

Player Name Smriti Mandhana Harmanpreet Kaur Chamari Athapaththu Renuka Singh Vishmi Gunaratne

IND-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Likely Playing XI

India Women Likely XI vs SL-W: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, Renuka Singh

Sri Lanka Women Likely vs IND-W: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Anushka Sanjeewani (WK), Kavisha Dilhari, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Malki Madara

