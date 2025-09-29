The much-awaited ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 is all set to begin on Tuesday, September 30. In the opening match of the tournament, the India women's national cricket team will take on the Sri Lanka women's national cricket team. The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st match in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 will be hosted at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The IND-W vs SL-W cricket game will start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans can scroll down for the best fantasy playing XI prediction for the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women match. ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Opening Ceremony in Assam to Feature Zubeen Garg Tribute by Shreya Ghoshal and Papon.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian women's side. The Women in Blue had decent performances in warm-up matches. India women suffered a 153-run defeat to the England women's national cricket team before bouncing back and securing a four-wicket win over the New Zealand women's national cricket team.

Sri Lanka Women, on the other hand, will be captained by Chamari Athapaththu. Their warm-up game against the Pakistan women's national cricket team ended without a result. Sri Lanka Women suffered a close loss against the Bangladesh women's national cricket team. On Which Channel ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Eight-Nation WODI Cricket Tournament Matches in India?

IND-W vs SL-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction?

Wicket-keepers: Richa Ghosh (IND-W), Anushka Sanjeewani (SL-W).

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W), Harleen Deol (IND-W).

All-Rounders: Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Kavisha Dilhari (SL-W).

Bowlers: Sugandika Kumari (SL-W), Kranti Goud (IND-W), Renuka Singh Thakur (IND-W).

Who Will Win IND-W vs SL-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Match?

India Women and Sri Lanka have had many exciting battles on the cricket field in the 50-over format, and the upcoming contest between them is set to bring another blockbuster encounter. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is expected to give a hard-fought contest against Sri Lanka Women. However, the Women in Blue will win the opening match of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 in Guwahati.

