The 13th edition of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, the Women's WC 2025, commences on September 30 and will go on until November 8, with India and Sri Lanka as co-hosts. This will be the last time that the ICC Women's World Cup will feature as many as eight teams, with Australia entering the competition as defending champions, having won a record-breaking seventh title in 2022. The eight participating teams are as follows: India Women, Sri Lanka Women, Australia Women, England Women, New Zealand Women, South Africa Women ,Sri Lanka Women , Bangladesh Women, and Pakistan Women. ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Former Team India Captains Mithali Raj, Anjum Chopra Among Female-Led Commentary Panel

The top four teams after the Group Stage will qualify for the knockouts, which will feature 28 league, two semi-finals, and one final. A total of five venues have been selected, with India getting allocated four cities, while Sri Lanka is hosting all matches at a solitary city. Fans wondering about where to find viewing options for live telecast and online streaming for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 can read below.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Viewing Option Details

Match ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Date September 30 - November 2 Time 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Navi Mumbai, Colombo, Indore, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam Live Streaming and Telecast Details Star Sports Network, JioHotstar

How To Watch a Live Telecast of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in India?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of ICC Events in India; and will provide live telecast viewing options on Star Sports TV channels for the Women's World Cup 2025. For ICC Women's World Cup 2025 online viewing options, scroll below. ICC Names 10 Umpires, Three Match Referees To Officiate Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Qualifiers in Pakistan.

How To Watch Live Streaming of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 in India?

The digital rights for ICC Women's World Cup 2025 are with JioHotstar, who will provide online streaming viewing options of the eight-nation ODI tournament matches on the JioHotstar app and website, which will require a subscription for full live action.

