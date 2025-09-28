ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Some exciting action in women's cricket is headed the way of fans in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 tournament. This is the 13th edition of the ICC Women's World Cup and it surely promises a lot of entertainment and thrill with eight teams battling it out for the big prize. Meanwhile, you can download the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 full PDF Schedule for free here. The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 starts on December 30 with host nations India and Sri Lanka locking horns in the opening match in Guwahati. The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final will be played on November 2, with the venue either being Navi Mumbai or Colombo. ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About Eight-Nation ODI Cricket Tournament.
The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 format is a pretty simple one. Each team will play the other once and the sides which finish in the top four spots on the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 points table will advance to the final. Australia are the defending champions of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, having won the title a total of seven times. England are the second-most successful team in the ICC Women's World Cup, winning the title four times, while New Zealand have won it once. India Set To Face Pakistan in High-Stakes Clash at ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 on October 5 in Colombo.
ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Full Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (In IST)
|September 30, Tuesday
|India v Sri Lanka
|Guwahati
|3:00 PM
|October 1, Wednesday
|Australia v New Zealand
|Indore
|3:00 PM
|October 2, Thursday
|Bangladesh v Pakistan
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|October 3, Friday
|England v South Africa
|Guwahati
|3:00 PM
|October 4, Saturday
|Australia v Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|October 5, Sunday
|India v Pakistan
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|October 6, Monday
|New Zealand v South Africa
|Indore
|3:00 PM
|October 7, Tuesday
|England v Bangladesh
|Guwahati
|3:00 PM
|October 8, Wednesday
|Australia v Pakistan
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|October 9, Thursday
|India v South Africa
|Visakhapatnam
|3:00 PM
|October 10, Friday
|New Zealand v Bangladesh
|Guwahati
|3:00 PM
|October 11, Saturday
|England v Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|October 12, Sunday
|India v Australia
|Visakhapatnam
|3:00 PM
|October 13, Monday
|South Africa v Bangladesh
|Visakhapatnam
|3:00 PM
|October 14, Tuesday
|New Zealand v Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|October 15, Wednesday
|England v Pakistan
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|October 16, Thursday
|Australia v Bangladesh
|Visakhapatnam
|3:00 PM
|October 17, Friday
|South Africa v Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|October 18, Saturday
|New Zealand v Pakistan
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|October 19, Sunday
|India v England
|Indore
|3:00 PM
|October 20, Monday
|Sri Lanka v Bangladesh
|Navi Mumbai
|3:00 PM
|October 21, Tuesday
|South Africa v Pakistan
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|October 22, Wednesday
|Australia v England
|Indore
|3:00 PM
|October 23, Thursday
|India v New Zealand
|Navi Mumbai
|3:00 PM
|October 24, Friday
|Pakistan v Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|October 25, Saturday
|Australia v South Africa
|Indore
|3:00 PM
|October 26, Sunday
|England v New Zealand
|Visakhapatnam
|11:00 AM
|October 26, Sunday
|India v Bangladesh
|Navi Mumbai
|3:00 PM
|October 29, Wednesday
|Semi-final 1
|Guwahati/Colombo
|3:00 PM
|October 30, Thursday
|Semi-final 2
|Navi Mumbai
|3:00 PM
|November 2, Sunday
|Final
|Navi Mumbai/Colombo
|3:00 PM
The Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team will play all their matches in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in Sri Lanka because of the strained political ties with India. Last year, the ICC issued a statement that said that India and Pakistan will only compete at neutral venues. The much-awaited India vs Pakistan match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will be played on October 5 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. If Pakistan does not qualify for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final as well as final, Navi Mumbai will host both those matches.
