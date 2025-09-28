ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Some exciting action in women's cricket is headed the way of fans in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 tournament. This is the 13th edition of the ICC Women's World Cup and it surely promises a lot of entertainment and thrill with eight teams battling it out for the big prize. Meanwhile, you can download the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 full PDF Schedule for free here. The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 starts on December 30 with host nations India and Sri Lanka locking horns in the opening match in Guwahati. The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final will be played on November 2, with the venue either being Navi Mumbai or Colombo. ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About Eight-Nation ODI Cricket Tournament.

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 format is a pretty simple one. Each team will play the other once and the sides which finish in the top four spots on the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 points table will advance to the final. Australia are the defending champions of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, having won the title a total of seven times. England are the second-most successful team in the ICC Women's World Cup, winning the title four times, while New Zealand have won it once. India Set To Face Pakistan in High-Stakes Clash at ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 on October 5 in Colombo.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Full Schedule

Date Match Venue Time (In IST) September 30, Tuesday India v Sri Lanka Guwahati 3:00 PM October 1, Wednesday Australia v New Zealand Indore 3:00 PM October 2, Thursday Bangladesh v Pakistan Colombo 3:00 PM October 3, Friday England v South Africa Guwahati 3:00 PM October 4, Saturday Australia v Sri Lanka Colombo 3:00 PM October 5, Sunday India v Pakistan Colombo 3:00 PM October 6, Monday New Zealand v South Africa Indore 3:00 PM October 7, Tuesday England v Bangladesh Guwahati 3:00 PM October 8, Wednesday Australia v Pakistan Colombo 3:00 PM October 9, Thursday India v South Africa Visakhapatnam 3:00 PM October 10, Friday New Zealand v Bangladesh Guwahati 3:00 PM October 11, Saturday England v Sri Lanka Colombo 3:00 PM October 12, Sunday India v Australia Visakhapatnam 3:00 PM October 13, Monday South Africa v Bangladesh Visakhapatnam 3:00 PM October 14, Tuesday New Zealand v Sri Lanka Colombo 3:00 PM October 15, Wednesday England v Pakistan Colombo 3:00 PM October 16, Thursday Australia v Bangladesh Visakhapatnam 3:00 PM October 17, Friday South Africa v Sri Lanka Colombo 3:00 PM October 18, Saturday New Zealand v Pakistan Colombo 3:00 PM October 19, Sunday India v England Indore 3:00 PM October 20, Monday Sri Lanka v Bangladesh Navi Mumbai 3:00 PM October 21, Tuesday South Africa v Pakistan Colombo 3:00 PM October 22, Wednesday Australia v England Indore 3:00 PM October 23, Thursday India v New Zealand Navi Mumbai 3:00 PM October 24, Friday Pakistan v Sri Lanka Colombo 3:00 PM October 25, Saturday Australia v South Africa Indore 3:00 PM October 26, Sunday England v New Zealand Visakhapatnam 11:00 AM October 26, Sunday India v Bangladesh Navi Mumbai 3:00 PM October 29, Wednesday Semi-final 1 Guwahati/Colombo 3:00 PM October 30, Thursday Semi-final 2 Navi Mumbai 3:00 PM November 2, Sunday Final Navi Mumbai/Colombo 3:00 PM

The Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team will play all their matches in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in Sri Lanka because of the strained political ties with India. Last year, the ICC issued a statement that said that India and Pakistan will only compete at neutral venues. The much-awaited India vs Pakistan match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will be played on October 5 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. If Pakistan does not qualify for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final as well as final, Navi Mumbai will host both those matches.

