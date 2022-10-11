After a 13-run win in the 1st practice match, India would hope to continue in the same manner when they take on Western Australia XI in the second warm-up fixture. Rohit Sharma and co-started their preparations for the T20 World Cup 2022 with a victory, the best part of which was that it came while defending, not so big a total. Suryakumar Yadav continued his sparkling form with a quickfire half-century as India posted 158/6. Hardik Pandya also chipped in with some runs. Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal and Other Members of Indian Squad for T20 World Cup 2022 Enjoy Day off Following Warm-up Match Against Western Australia

In response, Arshdeep Singh turned out to be India's star with figures of 3/6 in his three overs. His senior fast-bowling partner Bhuvneshwar Kumar took two wickets and so did Yuzvendra Chahal. The likes of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, who did not play this game, will look forward to the second warm-up fixture and get some runs under their belt with the T20 World Cup 2022 just days away.

When is India vs Western Australia XI 2nd Match 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs Western Australia XI 2nd Match will be played at the WACA in Perth on October 13, 2022 (Thursday). The IND vs WA XI cricket match has a scheduled start time of 04:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast India vs Western Australia XI 2nd Match 2022 on TV?

Unfortunately, the live telecast of the India vs Western Australia XI 2nd match would not be available. Hence, fans would not be able to watch live action from this match on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs Western Australia XI 2nd Match 2022?

The India vs Western Australia XI 2nd match would also not be available for live streaming either. But fans can follow live updates of this game on our website.

