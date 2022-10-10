India is playing a practice match against Western Australia XI at the WACA Ground in Perth. India is scheduled to play couple of practice games ahead of official warm up matches for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Meanwhile, India are batting first after having won the toss. Check latest score updates and commentary of team India's practice match. Is India vs Western Australia T20 World Cup 2022 Warm up Match Live Streaming Online Available? Check IND vs WA XI Practice Cricket Game TV Telecast Details.

India 158/6 in 20 overs

Innings Break!#TeamIndia post a total of 158/6 Suryakumar Yadav 52 off 35 (3x4, 3x6) Hardik Pandya 29 off 20 pic.twitter.com/ghN3R0coqr — BCCI (@BCCI) October 10, 2022

India 141/6 in 19 Overs

Axar Patel hit a huge six down the ground but then was bowled by a trademark searing yorker from Matt Kelly. India 6-141 in the 19th — Tristan Lavalette (@trislavalette) October 10, 2022

SKY Out! India 129/5 in 18 Overs

Suryakumar Yadav notches his 50 with a boundary. But then holes out shortly after. He hit 3 sixes - good mix of innovation and knocking it around. India 5-129 in the 18th pic.twitter.com/znGfWq2D6K — Tristan Lavalette (@trislavalette) October 10, 2022

India 108/5 in 15 Overs

Jhye Richardson ramping up. Bowling with serious pace to trouble Yadav and Dinesh Karthik. India 4-108 off 15 — Tristan Lavalette (@trislavalette) October 10, 2022

Hardik Pandya Out!

Hardik Pandya falls to Matthew Kelly for 27. India 4-94 off 12 pic.twitter.com/J9S1aZjMHA — Tristan Lavalette (@trislavalette) October 10, 2022

India 73/2 in 10 Overs

At the halfway mark, #TeamIndia are 73/3 Suryakumar Yadav 24* (15) Hardik Pandya 14*(11) — BCCI (@BCCI) October 10, 2022

India 39/2 in 6 Overs

At the end of the powerplay, #TeamIndia are 39/2 Deepak Hooda 22(14) — BCCI (@BCCI) October 10, 2022

India Practice Match Updates Live

