It hasn't been long since the once all-format captain of the India national cricket team, Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the Test format of the game. The number 45, and his long-time teammate Virat Kohli, drew curtains to their red-ball career just ahead of the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. The India national cricket team won the hearts of their millions of fans, after winning the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 by a narrow margin of six runs, managing a draw in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 in England. Rohit Sharma Shares His Thoughts About Dealing With Criticism, Says Players Have Built 'Thick Skin' (Watch Video).

The Ro-Ko pair has also retired from the shortest format in international cricket after winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final match on June 29, 2024. Having retired from the longest and the shortest formats, the Hitman Rohit Sharma is now available to play only in the 50-over ODI format for the Men in Blue. Fans eager to know when one of the most celebrated captains in Indian cricket, Rohit Sharma, will play his next match, representing Team India, will get the information below.

When Will Rohit Sharma Play for Indian National Cricket Team Next in ODIs?

Rohit Sharma is now only available for the One Day Internationals Indian Cricket Team plays, having retired from the T20Is and Tests. So, the Hitman will be available for playing for the Indian side when the Men in Blue play their next ODI match. As of now, the ICT are on a month-long break and will play the Asia Cup 2025 in the T20I format, starting their first match on September 10 against the UAE. India will play ODIs next in a bilateral series against Australia, starting from October 19. Rohit Sharma is expected to play next for the Indian team in the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025, on October 19, at the Perth Stadium in Perth, provided he is fit and selected. When Will Virat Kohli Play for Indian National Cricket Team? Check Chances of Star Batsman Featuring in India’s Next ODI Series.

Fans would have had to wait for this long to see Rohit Sharma play for the Indian team. ICT were scheduled to play Bangladesh for a three-match ODI (and three-match T20I) series in August 2025. But the IND vs BAN ODI and T20I series 2025 has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. Hence, it will only be possible to see the 38-year-old Rohit Sharma play for the Indian national cricket team on October 19, at the earliest.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2025 08:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).