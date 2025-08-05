The India national cricket team won the hearts of their millions of fans, after winning the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 by a narrow margin of six runs, managing a draw in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 in England. The five-match Test series had everything, from big scores, intense dramas, centuries, bowling marvels, fifers, wins, losses, draws, fights, injuries, all that makes a cinema on cricket a perfect hit. But, it didn't have one thing: the glimpse of the two pillars of the Indian cricket team over the last decade, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Virat Kohli Showers Special Praise on Mohammed Siraj, Cricket Fraternity Hails India’s Phenomenal Victory Over England in 5th Test.

The former Team India Test side captains, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, had retired from the longest format of the game just ahead of India's tour of England. While Rohit Sharma was struggling in red-ball cricket, Virat Kohli seemed to maintain his prime, so his announcement was a shocker to many. The Ro-Ko pair had also retired from the shortest format in international cricket after winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. While ICT is doing fine, fans are surely missing the flair from Virat Kohli. Fans eager to know when one of the greatest ever cricketers, Virat Kohli, will play his next match, representing Team India, will get the information below.

When Will Virat Kohli Play for Indian National Cricket Team Next in ODIs?

Having retired from Tests and T20Is, Virat Kohli is now available to play the 50-over, ODI format games only. The Indian cricket team have just finished a Test series against England. They will be playing in the Asia Cup 2025, with the first match set to be played against the UAE on September 10. But the Asia Cup 2025 will be played in the T20I format, so Virat Kohli will not be a part of the tournament. Team India will play their next set of ODI games from October 19, when they are involved in a three-match bilateral series against the Aussies in Australia. So, the 36-year-old Virat Kohli is expected to represent the Men in Blue, Team India, next on October 19 in the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 at the Perth Stadium, provided he is fit and selected for the series. List of Cricketers Who Retired in 2025: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Other Players Who Hung Up Their Boots This Year.

Fans wouldn't have to wait for this long to see their favourite Virat Kohli play for Team India. The Indian cricket team were scheduled to play the Bangladesh national cricket team in August 2025, for a three-match ODI series (T20Is too). But, since the IND vs BAN series has been postponed, Virat Kohli is expected to play his next international match for Team India on October 19.

