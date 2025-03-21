Hasan Nawaz lit up Eden Park in Auckland with a sensational century that helped Pakistan overcome New Zealand and remain alive in the five-match series. The young right-hander had a couple of failures in the first two games of the NZ vs PAK T20I series but repaid the faith that the team management showed in him with a blistering performance, hitting the fastest T20I century by a Pakistan player. With the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) fast approaching, fans might be interested to know which franchise he will play for and here in this article, we shall take a look at just that. Hasan Nawaz Scores Fastest T20I Century For Pakistan, Breaks Babar Azam's 49-Ball Hundred Record During NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025.

The right-hander smashed a total of 10 fours and seven sixes in the 105-run knock that came off 45 deliveries. He broke Babar Azam's record of the fastest T20I century by a Pakistan batter and helped the Green Shirts chase down 205 in 16 overs. This performance is certainly set to excite many fans of the Pakistan national cricket team who have had some tough times with the side losing big matches in recent times. NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 Video Highlights: Watch Hasan Nawaz Hit Record Century As Pakistan Register Thumping Win To Keep Series Alive.

Which PSL Team Will Hasan Nawaz Play For?

Hasan Nawaz was born on August 21, 2002 in Islamabad. The youngster will play for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 10 after being picked by the franchise in the Emerging Players' category for a sum of $100,000. The right-hander has had a previous stint with Islamabad United as well. He has played a total of three matches in the PSL where he scored 28 runs and will certainly look to rectify that come PSL 10.

